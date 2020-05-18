Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

PUBLISHED: 10:28 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 18 May 2020

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Archant

Fire crews were called out to tackle an out of control bonfire in Great Yarmouth - with smoke from it being spotted as far away as Lowestoft seafront.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far as Lowestoft seafront. Photo: Oliver BoltonSmoke from the blaze could be seen as far as Lowestoft seafront. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston attended the incident on private land at High Mill Road, across the A47 dual carriageway from Tesco on Sunday evening.

Crews received the call at 8.50pm and were there until 9.40pm, using hose reel jets to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Aerial footage shows the smoke billowing over the A47 - forcing vehicle users to drive slowly due to reduced visibility.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 8.50pm on May 17th. Photo: Oliver BoltonFire crews arrived at the scene at 8.50pm on May 17th. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Police were not called to the scene.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Most Read

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Let’s keep Norfolk’s self-respect as the tourism gates start to reopen after lockdown

Creamy waves a Cromer to stir hopes of a whirly ice-cream treat along rhe front

Relief after threatened mass gatherings at Norwich parks flop

Mass gatherings threatened at Eaton Park did not take place over the weekend. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Owner of Chapelfield shopping centre blames coronavirus for further financial woes

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Carpet and paint tins dumped in river at natural beauty spot

Waste dumped in the river at Knettishall Heath near Thetford. Photo: Eve Stoneburgh

Controversial plans for 150 new homes to be discussed again

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Photo: Google Maps

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24