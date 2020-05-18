Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton Archant

Fire crews were called out to tackle an out of control bonfire in Great Yarmouth - with smoke from it being spotted as far away as Lowestoft seafront.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far as Lowestoft seafront. Photo: Oliver Bolton Smoke from the blaze could be seen as far as Lowestoft seafront. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Two crews from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston attended the incident on private land at High Mill Road, across the A47 dual carriageway from Tesco on Sunday evening.

Crews received the call at 8.50pm and were there until 9.40pm, using hose reel jets to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

Aerial footage shows the smoke billowing over the A47 - forcing vehicle users to drive slowly due to reduced visibility.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 8.50pm on May 17th. Photo: Oliver Bolton Fire crews arrived at the scene at 8.50pm on May 17th. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Police were not called to the scene.