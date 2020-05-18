WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away
PUBLISHED: 10:28 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 18 May 2020
Archant
Fire crews were called out to tackle an out of control bonfire in Great Yarmouth - with smoke from it being spotted as far away as Lowestoft seafront.
Two crews from Great Yarmouth and one from Gorleston attended the incident on private land at High Mill Road, across the A47 dual carriageway from Tesco on Sunday evening.
Crews received the call at 8.50pm and were there until 9.40pm, using hose reel jets to put out the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
Aerial footage shows the smoke billowing over the A47 - forcing vehicle users to drive slowly due to reduced visibility.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said no-one was injured.
Police were not called to the scene.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.