Fire crews battle nature reserve blaze and tell people to close windows

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:39 PM August 15, 2022
Updated: 1:47 PM August 15, 2022
Fire crews are battling the blaze at the nature reserve - Credit: Nathan Bayle

A fire has broken out at a nature reserve in north Norfolk.

Crews were called to a fire in the open at Salthouse Heath at midday today, August 15.

The fire is blazing on the Norfolk Wildlife Trust reserve and the thick grey smoke is visible from Blakeney and Cley.

The smoke is visible from Blakeney - Credit: Contributed

Norfolk Fire and Rescue has advised people in the area to close windows and doors to prevent smoke from getting inside homes.

An eyewitness said the fire appeared to be moving very quickly across the site.

There are 10 appliances at the scene from Sheringham, Cromer, Fakenham, Aylsham, North Walsham, Reepham, Holt, Hunstanton, Mundesley and Dereham.

The fire is at Salthouse Heath in north Norfolk - Credit: Nathan Bayle

A water carrier from Fakenham is also on scene.

There are some queues on roads in the area but Norfolk Fire and Rescue has asked people to leave surrounding roads and paths clear so appliances can access the site.

