Emergency services called to road crash
PUBLISHED: 07:58 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 10 November 2019
Emergency services were called when a person was hurt in a crash.
The crash happened at Fakenham Road, in Hoe, near Dereham, at about 11.30pm on Saturday (November 9).
Two fire crews from Dereham went to the scene and helped to release a casualty from a vehicle, who was then placed into the care of the ambulance service.
