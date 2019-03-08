Emergency services called to road crash

The B1146 Fakenham Road in Hoe. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

Emergency services were called when a person was hurt in a crash.

The crash happened at Fakenham Road, in Hoe, near Dereham, at about 11.30pm on Saturday (November 9).

Two fire crews from Dereham went to the scene and helped to release a casualty from a vehicle, who was then placed into the care of the ambulance service.