Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Firefighters free woman from car after crash on A47

20 March, 2019 - 08:25
The A47 at North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

The A47 at North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

Highways England

Firefighters had to help free a woman from a car after a crash on the A47.

The crash happened on the A47 at North Burlingham at just before 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Fire crews from Acle and Earlham went to the scene.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Polo and a Isuzu Trooper

Crews helped to get the woman out of her vehicle and made the scene safe.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended and reopened at just after 11.45pm.

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Barman’s timely sketch could help police trace artwork vandals

The sketches of the suspects drawn by a Playhouse barman. Photo: Gawain Godwin

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Firefighters free woman from car after crash on A47

The A47 at North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England.

New coffee shop to open in Norwich

Mark Lawrence, who will be opening Fika in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists