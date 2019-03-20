Firefighters free woman from car after crash on A47

The A47 at North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England. Highways England

Firefighters had to help free a woman from a car after a crash on the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on the A47 at North Burlingham at just before 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

Fire crews from Acle and Earlham went to the scene.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Polo and a Isuzu Trooper

Crews helped to get the woman out of her vehicle and made the scene safe.

The road was blocked while emergency services attended and reopened at just after 11.45pm.