Crash on A47 Acle Straight causing 'significant delays'

The Acle Straight. Pic: Archant Library. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2012

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Acle Straight.

The crash, on the A47 Acle Straight near the Acle roundabout happened at about 5pm on Monday.

Norfolk police tweeted that they are "on scene and dealing", but warned that there are "significant delays".