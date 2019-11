A14 crash holds up morning commuters

The A14 Newmarket bypass, near the A11 junction. Picture: Google Google

Motorists faced delays on the A14 following a crash on the road in Suffolk.

The incident, which was first reported at around 7.25am on Tuesday, happened on the eastbound carriageway on the Newmarket bypass.

The scene has been cleared but there were delays between junction 37, the Exning turn-off, and junction 36 with the A11.