Road closed after ‘serious collision’ between car and lorry

The A149 near Stalham Tesco has been shut after a crash between a lorry and a car. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A busy Norfolk road has been closed following a “serious collision” between a car and a lorry.

Police are currently on the scene on the A149 at Stalham.

Emergency services were called just before 8.40am on Friday following the crash near Tesco.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances to the scene from Stalham, Wroxham and Forleston, they made the scene safe and released those inside both vehicles using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The road has been closed in both directions and motorists are police are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

More to follow.