Woman charged with drink-driving after Christmas Day crash

Published: 11:33 AM December 29, 2020

The Norwich Gates at Sandringham, near where the crash happened. - Credit: Google

A woman has been charged with drink-driving after a crash on Christmas Day.

Police were called to a two-car crash near Sandringham December 25.

A Citroen and Ford were involved in a crash near to the Norwich Gates shortly before 1.45pm.

Police and paramedics attended the scene and the driver of the Ford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after providing a positive roadside test.

The driver was taken into custody at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and later charged.

Emma Smith, 39 and of Anmer, King’s Lynn, is accused of one count of drink driving and has been released on bail to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.