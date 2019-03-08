Search

Crash causes delays on the A11

PUBLISHED: 18:30 23 October 2019

Police are on the scene of an car crash in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Police are on the scene of an car crash in Thetford. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Drivers are being warned to expect delays following an crash on the A11.

The northbound lane of the A11 London Road roundabout with Brandon Road has re-opened following a crash.

Police were called to the incident shortly after 5pm (October 23) and closed one lane of the A-road while dealing with the crash.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene to assist.

The road was re-opened at 6pm.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 traffic map.

