Passengers cut from car after crash on village road
- Credit: Archant
A car's passengers had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters after a crash on a village road.
Fire services used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the passengers after a collision between two cars near Dereham.
Emergency services were called to crash between a Ford Focus and Mercedes at the junction of the B1147 on Mowles Road in North Tuddenham, at around 2.20pm on Wednesday June 9.
Appliances from Dereham and Earlham attended the incident and they used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the passengers.
According to Norfolk Fire and Rescue incident log: "Appliances from Dereham and Earlham attended a road traffic collision on Mowles Road. The scene was made safe and vehicle occupants released using hydraulic rescue equipment."
Police and Ambulance services were also at the scene.
One woman has been taken to hospital. But no one is reported to have serious injuries.
Vehicle recovery has been called.