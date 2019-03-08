Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services have been called to a car wash after a vehicle drove into a wall.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the IMO Car Wash on North Street, King's Lynn, just after 3.15pm.

They helped a woman free from the smart can which was involved in the collision.

Norfolk fire and rescue service said firefighters used small gear to release on casualty.

A police spokesman said one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution, but no-one was believed to be seriously injured.

The car has knocked down part of a wall and come to rest blocking the exit to the car wash.

