Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

PUBLISHED: 15:06 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 17 April 2019

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Emergency services have been called to a car wash after a vehicle drove into a wall.

The car crashed into a wall at the car wash Picture: Chris BishopThe car crashed into a wall at the car wash Picture: Chris Bishop

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the IMO Car Wash on North Street, King's Lynn, just after 3.15pm.

They helped a woman free from the smart can which was involved in the collision.

The car which crashed into a wall at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe car which crashed into a wall at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk fire and rescue service said firefighters used small gear to release on casualty.

A police spokesman said one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution, but no-one was believed to be seriously injured.

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopEmergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The car has knocked down part of a wall and come to rest blocking the exit to the car wash.

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopEmergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Police at the crash scene Picture: Chris BishopPolice at the crash scene Picture: Chris Bishop

Firefighters cordon off the crash scene in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopFirefighters cordon off the crash scene in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Family history is such a thing now - there’s so much pressure to remember!

It's time to start writing your family history down before it's too late, says David Clayton PHOTO: Getty Images

Ticket handed out every day in Norwich for drivers parking in blue badge spaces

A parking enforcement officer. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists