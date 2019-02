Delays on A47 after vehicle crashes into ditch

The AA’s Traffic News site said the incident happened at Great Yarmouth and was reported shortly before 4.27pm on Tuesday.

It resulted in delays in both directions on the A47 between the A1064 Acle roundabout and the A149 Acle New Road junction.

The road was cleared by 5.25pm.