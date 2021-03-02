Published: 5:22 PM March 2, 2021

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

A homeless man died of chest and head injuries after falling out of the 11th floor of a tower block in Norwich.

The inquest into the death of 29-year-old Craig Stubbs took place on Tuesday afternoon after emergency services were called to Normandie Tower, on Rouen Road, just after 6.30pm on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Evidence read out in court suggested Mr Stubbs, of no fixed address, had been arguing with his partner moments before his fall, and had a high level of alcohol in his blood, as well as methadone, prescribed as part of his drug rehabilitation.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "It appears there is no evidence anyone saw Craig come out of the window. They heard arguing and noise but they did not see him come out."

The court heard the couple, who had been together for 14 months and who were due to get married, had visited the homeless healthcare charity Pathway on the morning of June 5 to try to find somewhere to sleep.

They were living in a tent near Whitlingham Broad, but Mr Stubbs had also been living at Bishopbridge House.

Mr Stubbs was released from prison on June 1 and allowed to visit a family member's flat at Normandie Tower with his partner for a couple of hours on June 5.

His partner Sharna Roberts' statement was read out, saying the couple had a bath before watching a movie. She said Mr Stubbs had suddenly hit her on the head and pulled her hair before he went out of the window himself.

A statement from PC Matthew Green said Miss Roberts had numerous small cuts on her face and bruising on her right eye when police attended. PC Green added that Miss Roberts was emotional.

Mr Stubbs was described as a "happy go lucky chap" by his mother during the inquest. She said he had been trying to get his life back on track.

Floral tributes for Craig Stubbs outside Normandie Tower in June 2020 - Credit: Archant

Gemma Lawrence, a mental health nurse at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), said Mr Stubbs absconded from an appointment after being taken to the hospital in an intoxicated state on June 1.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said there was no evidence to support suicide or misadventure.

In a narrative conclusion, she said: "On June 5, Mr Stubbs exited an 11th floor window. It is not know how Mr Stubbs came to exit the window and the injuries are consistent with a fall from height."