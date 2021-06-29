Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'

Published: 7:14 AM June 29, 2021

Craig Hill went missing on Monday, but has now been found. - Credit: Submitted

A man reported missing from his home on Monday was found overnight, police have confirmed.

Craig Hill, 32, was last seen at his Deacon Drive home in Hethersett at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Concerns had been raised about his welfare, and officers were joined by members of the public in searching for him in the area.

After reports on social media, a police spokesperson confirmed this morning that Mr Hill had been found and was "receiving medical attention".