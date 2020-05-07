Police trace cow’s moo-vements to reunite it with farmer
PUBLISHED: 12:11 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 07 May 2020
Archant
Police were called this morning in the search of a loose cow roaming the roads.
You may also want to watch:
While many drivers remain off the roads during lockdown, those needing to travel were being warned to drive carefully on Thursday morning.
Officers from Suffolk Police took to Twitter shortly after 8am, with the cow last seen on Hall Road, in Oulton Broad.
After urging anyone who saw the cow to get in touch, the cow was reunited with its farmer shortly before 9am.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.