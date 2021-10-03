Bring vaccine fears to the worry bus

Published: 9:36 AM October 3, 2021

People can discuss any fears they may have about the Covid jab with NHS staff n board a special worry bus - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A worry bus will be calling at a Norfolk town to give people the chance to talk over any fears they may have about getting vaccinated against Covid.

The NHS vehicle will be on the Tuesday Market Place in King' Lynn from 11am-5pm on Saturday, October 9.

Staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the vaccine and provide reassurance to anyone who has anxieties or concerns about getting a covid jab.

Norfolk and Waveney has performed strongly throughout the vaccination programme roll out, and a staggering 93pc of people have had at least one vaccine.

Tracy Williams, nurse and clinical lead for health Inequalities at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We know that of the remaining 7% of people without any vaccination, there will be a significant number of people who really want a vaccine but - for whatever reason - just can’t face it or are struggling to get themselves to a vaccination centre.

“We are urging anyone in the King’s Lynn area who needs extra support in getting a vaccine to come along to the bus so we can help them work through any issues or concerns and offer them a vaccination in a location or environment they are comfortable with. We can provide you with a personalised approach that supports you to take up your vaccination it you want to.”

“Protecting yourself and others before we go into the winter months is so important and we are here to help you if you need extra information or support.”

The worry bus can also provide a vaccine for anyone who chooses to take up the offer or support them to access the nearby walk in vaccination clinic at the Shakespeare Barn on King Street.

The Worry Bus will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone attending aged 18+ or within three months of their 18th birthday. The team can provide supported vaccines for those with additional needs, but there will be no pressure to have a vaccine.