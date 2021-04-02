Covid rates in Norfolk up by a fifth - but dropping in over 60s

Published: 12:29 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM April 2, 2021

Coronavirus rates in Norfolk have increased by almost a fifth, figures show, but have dropped in the age groups which have so far been included in the vaccine roll-out.

County-wide figures remain below the England and Eastern region averages, while cases in those aged 60 and above have dropped.

And the number of outbreaks, including in care homes, schools and business has also fallen.

The vaccine roll-out is continuing at speed - data released on Thursday shows 65.2pc of the adult population in Norfolk and Waveney have received a first dose, while 6.3pc have had a second dose.

Figures on case rates for the seven days up to last Friday (April 26) showed Norfolk Covid-19 rates went up to 37.8 cases per 100,000 people from 31.9 cases per 100,000 over the previous seven days.

That was an increase of 18.3pc, although it remains below the England average of 54.9 cases per 100,000 people and the Eastern region average of 37.8 cases per 100,000.

🔺Covid cases are up slightly this week.



Please remain cautious, especially this Easter bank holiday. Remember hands 🖐️ face 😷 space rule ↔️ & fresh air as much as possible.



Be aware that even if you've had your first or second vaccine jab you can still spread the virus. pic.twitter.com/hgRTZL3SdF — Norfolk County Council (@NorfolkCC) April 1, 2021

And rates among people aged 60 and over fell by 19pc, with 6.4 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 7.9 the previous week.

Cases went up by just over 64pc in North Norfolk, from 13.4 cases per 100,000 people to 21.9 cases per 100,000.

But they fell by 30pc in Great Yarmouth, down from 20.1 cases per 100,000 to 14.1 cases.

In Breckland, which has seen an outbreak at Wayland Prison, cases were up 35.8pc, from 57.9 cases per 100,000 people to 78.6.

Norwich saw case rates up from 33.4 per 100,000 to 37.7, South Norfolk increased from 14.2 to 16.3 and Broadland went from 33.6 to 42.1.

There was hardly any change in West Norfolk, with just a 1.6pc increase from 42.3 cases per 100,000 to 42.9.

There were 23,620 tests done, compared to 23,736 the week before.

As of the end of Wednesday (March 31), there were 16 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 in Norfolk's hospitals, three of whom were in critical care.

The number of outbreaks - defined as two or more linked cases - fell by more than 30pc. They dropped from 126 to 88.

The latest statistics come ahead of the first weekend since the easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

Diane Steiner, deputy public health director at Norfolk County Council, warned everyone to remain vigilant.

She said: “I think we’re all glad to have a bit more of an opportunity to see friends and family outdoors, but it is critical that we remember Covid is still very much with us and we still need to be very cautious."