Staff test positive for Covid at insurer Adrian Flux

Published: 7:38 PM January 14, 2021

Three members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus at an insurer which employs more than 1,000 people in Norfolk.

Adrian Flux, the majority of whose employees are working from home, confirmed the cases had happened at its headquarters East Winch Hall, off the A47 near King's Lynn.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that three members of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and a couple of staff members are now self-isolating and working from home as a result. Affected work stations have been cleaned as per Public Health England guidance while measures to allow social distancing well in excess of two metres remain in place.

“Around 1,150 staff usually work out of our East Winch base but thanks to huge logistical efforts and our desire to protect our employees, more than 90pc are currently working from home and will continue to do so until government guidelines change.

In its Covid risk assessment, the firm says it was minimising the time staff are required to work near each other, developing small teams rather than encouraging job rotation, erecting screens and encouraging increased hand washing and use of hand sanitiser within the working environment.

It adds staff should report to their line manager if they show symptoms, stagger breaks, arrival and departure times to avoid groups developing on office access and exit routes.



