Gallery

Published: 2:47 PM March 26, 2021 Updated: 3:05 PM March 26, 2021

Lockdown, claps for carers, home-schooling, toilet roll shortages, and abandoned cities – these are just some of the remarkable scenes from the past 12 months.

What began as an unknown virus across the other side of the globe, quickly became a pandemic, affecting each and every one of us in unprecedented ways.

On March 23, 2020, prime minister Boris Johnson held a press conference to announce plans for a new national lockdown. At the time, no one could have predicted just how long coronavirus would be with us, or how much our lives would change.

As well as empty towns and cities, we have seen schools shut their doors for the first time since the Second World War, enforced social distancing and mask-wearing, the heartache of missing loved ones, and having to embrace “the new normal”.

Here are just a handful of scenes a year in lockdown has brought us.

Jenny Davey, floor manager at Susan's Work Basket, with the queue as the shop reopens in Attleborough after lockdown restrictions are are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The sign warning only one person is allowed in Tony Perkins butchers at one time during the Coronavirus lockdown in Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The queue for the pharmacy during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

During coronavirus lockdown families place rainbow drawings and teddy bears in their windows to lift passers bys spirtits. Photo essay by : Brittany Woodman - Credit: Archant

Thorpe House Care Home staff are joined by fire fighters, police, and local residents at Griston to thank the NHS and all carers in the Clap for Carers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A sign at Wells Next the Sea to dissuade people travelling to Norfolk popular beauty spots during the Coronavirus lockdown over the Easter period. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Aircraft in storage at Norwich Airport as airports around the UK are closed in the lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Emma Locke and fiancé Josh Leswell celebrate their lockdown wedding day with their neighbours on the day they were supposed to get married, at their street in Horsham St Faith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Sharon Fulcher, one of the staff at Wymondham Garden Centre wearing bandanas as face masks now they are open to the public during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Owner, Josh Green & his mum Sophie Green inside one of the outdoor dining pods at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Black Lives Matter Protest at the Forum Norwich 6th June 2020 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant