Groom Mr Craig shaken and stirred by bride’s James Bond surprise

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:47 PM August 8, 2021   
Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography

His name is Craig, Cameron Craig. And the man with the Bond actor's surname was shaken and stirred by a 007 wedding surprise.

Helicopter arrivals, martinis and a firework display were among the spy-catching features lined up by his bride-to-be, Lucy Collins. 

After having their wedding postponed during the pandemic, the now Mrs Craig, 30, had plans to go all out when her big day eventually arrived - more than a year later.  

But her unsuspecting groom, Mr Craig, 30, had no idea how big she was going to go.  

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham, with their James Bond themed wedding.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography

In honour of her husband's last name, she planned a secret James Bond-themed celebration.

On Sunday August 1, as she arrived at Kimberley Hall near Wymondham by helicopter, Mr Craig got the shock of his life. 

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography

Mrs Craig said: “Because the wedding was postponed, I had so much time to plan and I had been secretly squirreling away more money in my savings, so I decided to throw in a couple of extras on the day. 

“Cameron had no idea what was going on and Kimberley Hall were so good, they kept a separate function sheet for me.  

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography

“The first clue was the Omega watch I bought him and then I arrived by helicopter - he was gobsmacked and a bit jealous.

“He said his first thought was, ‘that’s not on the wedding spreadsheet budget’. 

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography

“I had to explain how it all linked together but he got there in the end. The icing on the cake was the fireworks in the evening.   

“The guests were given raspberry martinis on the way out to the garden. There were spotlights on the grounds, with the James Bond soundtrack playing and then the best firework display I have ever seen.” 

Following their big day, Mr Craig also got to experience a trip in the helicopter as the couple, currently living in Hertfordshire, were taken to their “minimoon” in Cambridge.  

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography

Mrs Craig, who grew up in Stoke Holy Cross and went to Notre Dame Sixth Form in Norwich. added: “It sounds so cheesy it really was my dream wedding.

"I have never been that girl who wanted a big day but I just threw everything into it and it became bigger and better than I ever could have imagined. 

“We celebrated our 10th-year anniversary on the Saturday, we married on Sunday and when it stroked midnight it was Cameron’s 30th birthday. So, it was a weekend of events.” 

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham, with their James Bond themed wedding.

Lucy and Cameron Craig married at Kimberly hall near Wymondham. Mrs Craig surprised her groom with a James Bond themed wedding. - Credit: Georgia Rachael Photography


