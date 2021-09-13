Countryfile to film part of special episode in Norfolk

Published: 8:03 AM September 13, 2021

Margherita Taylor will be in Holkham to raise money for Children in Need this October. - Credit: BBC Studios/Pete Dadds

Countryfile is filming part of a special episode in Norfolk as The Countryfile Ramble returns for 2021.

Presenter Margherita Taylor will be in Holkham for the charity event which raises money for BBC Children In Need.

The seventh year of the event will see presenters lace up their walking boots and take on a ramble challenge in six different locations across the UK, joined by young people supported by Children in Need funded projects.

Ms Taylor will be joined by Chloe, who has been supported by The Wish Centre due to her on-going mental health challenges over the years.

Countryfile presenters Matt Baker, Ellie Harrison, Tom Heap, Steve Brown and Charlotte Smith will be supporting young people aged between five and 18 on rambles in locations including Stonehaven, Scotland and Cwmcarn Forest, South Wales.

Meanwhile John Craven will be championing his co-stars and catching up with members of the public via video-calls on their own organised rambles.

Over the course of six years, ramblers have raised more than £10.3 million for Children In Need.

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: "I'm delighted to see the return of the Countryfile Ramble for 2021.

"The Countryfile Rambles give us all an opportunity to hear inspiring stories directly from children and young people who have benefited from the public's generous donations and fundraising efforts.

"Children In Need and Countryfile Ramble is all about kindness and togetherness and I hope that viewers will once again get involved by organising their own sponsored rambles as the money raised will go on to help children and young people right across the UK to thrive and be the best they can be."

The presenter rambles will take place in October and The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One on October 24.

The public are encouraged to get involved by taking part in their own sponsored rambles to help raise money.