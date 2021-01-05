News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Potty' - Councillor’s frustration over housing developments

Noah Vickers

Published: 4:25 PM January 5, 2021   
Councillor Ian Martin with a resident after tankers removed raw sewage from Yaxham.

A Breckland councillor has spoken out over “potty” decision-making by his council’s planning officers on housing developments, as he voiced concerns about creaking infrastructure contributing to recent flooding and sewerage problems.

At a meeting of Mattishall parish council on Monday, district councillor Ian Martin said: “I have to say I am fed up with officers telling me it is not a planning issue.

“To continue working on the basis that we can stuff as many new homes into the existing infrastructure is potty, given it’s not working for the existing homes.”

Mr Martin’s intervention follows a period of serious flooding issues over Christmas in Mattishall and nearby Yaxham and Shipdham.

The councillor said he and the chair of Breckland council, Lynda Turner, were working to “knock some heads together” on the issue of flooding and that George Freeman MP was setting up a meeting with Anglia Water to address the problem.

