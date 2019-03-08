Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:15 01 April 2019

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Archant

The pronunciation of Norfolk towns and village have baffled visitors to Nelson’s county for centuries and now the council is stepping in to help.

From Wymondham to Happisburgh, Norfolk residents have long been frustrated with holidaymakers pronouncing unnecessary syllables.

Thankfully help is at hand as Norfolk County Council is taking a break from rescuing snails from the A47 and responding to complaints about the NDR to deal with the county’s most pressing issue.

The council will be changing town and village signs in Norfolk to show the correct pronunciation so tourists say them properly.

The most offending locations will be tackled first by the council with ‘Wind’m’, ‘Haze-bruh’, ‘Cossey’, ‘Aycle’ and ‘Pozzick’ replacing the normal spelling.

How the sign at Costessey will look in the future. Picture Archant.How the sign at Costessey will look in the future. Picture Archant.

Abirl Tontos, who was visiting the north Norfolk coast from Spain, thinks the signs will save a lot of embarrassment for visitors.

“I was trying to get directions to Happisburgh and all of the locals said they had never heard of it,

“Initially I thought it was my Spanish accent they were struggling but my friend from Liverpool asked the same question and they were still clueless.

“In the end we went decided to go to Holt and everyone knew where that was. It was all very confusing.”

Ebrill Ffwl, from Wales, also encountered problems when visiting Carrow Road to watch his team Swansea take on Norwich City.

“After watching Norwich beat Swansea I had drowned my sorrows with a few pints then was heading back to the Premier Inn in Costessey.

“When I asked the taxi driver to take me there he had no idea where it was so I ended up walking there instead.

“Norfolk has some of the most confusing place names in the UK and that’s coming from someone who lives in a country which has a village called Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch.”

What do you think of Norfolk County Council’s new signs? Let us know in the comments

Most Read

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Calls for full public inquiry into helicopter safety 10 years after crash with killed Norwich man

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Grampian Police handout of KCA Deutag Drilling employee Nolan Goble as the inquest into his death in a North Sea helicopter crash is due to take place in Norwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday April 23, 2014. Mr Goble, 34, from Norwich, was among 16 men who died when a Super Puma, operated by Bond Offshore, crashed into the sea off the Aberdeenshire coast on April 1, 2009. A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) held before Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle earlier this year found that the tragedy might have been avoided if proper maintenance had been carried out but the Crown Office said the company would not be prosecuted as failings could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt. An earlier Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) probe found that the aircraft suffered a

14-year-old Norwich girl who was reported missing has been found

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

City taxi driver stabbed in knife-point robbery

An ABC Taxi. Norfolk Police are investigating after a driver from the firm was attacked in Norwich on Mother's Day. Picture: ARCHANT

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Calls for full public inquiry into helicopter safety 10 years after crash with killed Norwich man

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Grampian Police handout of KCA Deutag Drilling employee Nolan Goble as the inquest into his death in a North Sea helicopter crash is due to take place in Norwich. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Wednesday April 23, 2014. Mr Goble, 34, from Norwich, was among 16 men who died when a Super Puma, operated by Bond Offshore, crashed into the sea off the Aberdeenshire coast on April 1, 2009. A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) held before Sheriff Principal Derek Pyle earlier this year found that the tragedy might have been avoided if proper maintenance had been carried out but the Crown Office said the company would not be prosecuted as failings could not be proved beyond reasonable doubt. An earlier Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) probe found that the aircraft suffered a

14-year-old Norwich girl who was reported missing has been found

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to find Georgia Moore, 14, from Norwich, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

These are the things that will cost you more money from April 1

Householders face paying on average £240 a year more in bills. Pic: Archant.

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Norfolk nursery school closes due to boiler issue

A Norfolk nursery school is closed today due to problems with its boiler. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire

Missing man from Lowestoft found

Barry Cartwright has been found. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists