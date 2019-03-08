Search

No cats, dog considered - fancy renting near the Royals?

PUBLISHED: 10:03 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:29 05 August 2019

The cottage at Anmer which is being offered for rent by the Royal Estate Picture: Google

The cottage at Anmer which is being offered for rent by the Royal Estate Picture: Google

Archant

Fancy living in the same village as Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge?

Anmer Hall, home of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Picture: Ian BurtAnmer Hall, home of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Picture: Ian Burt

A tiny chalk and brick cottage in Anmer is up for rent from the Royal Estate.

The two-bed property, being offered for £700 a month, is close to the Cambridges' Norfolk retreat Anmer Hall.

William and Kate are frequent visitors to Norfolk with their young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They were given 18th Century hall by the Queen in 2013.

The cottage being offfered to rent sits on a lane called The Square, opposite a drive leading past the hall.

It is one of more than 300 properties let by the Royal Estate in villages around Sandringham House.

The estate's website says the cottage has off-road parking and a large garden, but warns it also has steep stairs. On its letting policy, it states: "Please be aware we have a strict no cats policy. Dogs will be considered on a house by house basis.

"Sandringham's housing policy is to let properties as a primary residence, prioritising those who live and work locally. Those moving to the area are also considered.

Just 63 people live in a handful of cottages at Anmer Picture: Ian BurtJust 63 people live in a handful of cottages at Anmer Picture: Ian Burt

"Properties are not let on a first come, first served basis, but rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property."

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK said it received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Keep dogs and children away’: more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

‘Under siege’ farmers dig ditches to keep criminals out as cost of rural crime doubles

Norfolk Police are cracking down on hare coursing. Pictured are Special Sgt Tom Render and (L) Sgt Danny Leach. Picture: Ian Burt

