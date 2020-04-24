Quilters encouraged to get making for coronavirus quilt project

Keen crafters and those looking for a project to do during lockdown are being encouraged to get quilting.

The Costume and Textile Association (C&TA), which works to raise the profile of the Norfolk Museums Service’s textile collection is inviting people to help make a coronaquilt.

The C&TA is asking people to make a quilt patch measuring seven inches square with an one inch perimeter for seams, which will eventually be joined up to make one big quilt once lockdown restrictions ease.

Joy Evitt, chairman of C&TA, said: “It could be a simple message in words or an abstract pattern or a special object - it does not matter, and neither does the colour.

“It’s basically a social statement of the times we live in. Children can do one too - it would be lovely to have a variety.”

For more information on the project and how to take part visit: www.ctacostume.org.uk