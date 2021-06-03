Autism no barrier for go-karting youngster who lives life in the fast lane

Published: 12:28 PM June 3, 2021

Cory Chapman, 10, from Mundesley, has put in some impressive performances on the go-karting track. - Credit: Supplied by Craig Chapman

A young go-kart racer from north Norfolk as proven autism is no barrier to success.

Corey Chapman, 10 and from Mundesley, achieved his first ever podium placing just weeks after a serious accident in Lincolnshire in April.

The Sidestrand Hall School pupil is now hoping to build on that victory in the next round of racing in the Electroheads Cadet Championship is at Hooton in Birkenhead.

Cory's dad, Craig, said he and Cory's mum, Anna and big brother Freddie were "hugely proud" of what their son - who also has ADHD and global development delay - had achieved so far.

Mr Chapman said: "He's got such a personality - as soon as someone meets him they fall in love with him straight away.

"People say he shouldn't be out there on the track, but he still goes out there and does really well."

Cory stopped breathing when he was six months old after a bout of severe gastroenteritis, and doctors said at the time he would not live to see his first Christmas.

He took up go-karting when he was seven, and Mr Chapman said he had done exceptionally well in a sport where money can make a big difference.

"He beat the odds to survive and now he's beating the odds on the track," he said.

"There are some people out there with simulators costing £8,000, but my little boy just has a £50 wheel from Argos and he's competing with them."

After Cory's accident in Lincolnshire - which was not his fault - the air ambulance was called and he was taken to Lincoln County Hospital, but luckily had no broken bones - just bruises and shaken nerves.

On July 2 he was back behind the wheel of a kart at Anglia Karting near Swaffham and dominated the field, winning his race by more than 30 seconds.

The Electroheads Cadet Championship uses electric karts and was set up by Formula One director of data systems and former Ferrari F1 race engineer Rob Smedley.

Mr Chapman said Cory one day hoped to take part in the British Touring Car Championship.

Mr Chapman said they were looking for sponsors, and could be contacted through his Facebook page at Cory Chapman Racing.







