School's 'amazing' team effort after vandals' attack left pupils scared

Published: 6:45 AM January 8, 2021

Youngsters, staff, volunteers and parents came together to brighten up Corpusty Primary School after windows were smashed by vandals. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A community has pulled together to get its primary school back into working order after a vandalism attack caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and left pupils scared.

Jacqui Lound, headteacher at Corpusty Primary School in north Norfolk, said "virtually every pane of glass" in its Victorian school building had been smashed in the attack, which Norfolk Police said happened on Friday, January 1 between 3am and 4am.

Corpusty Primary School head of school Jacqui Lound. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Lound said: "The damage is very upsetting and expensive. We have a lot of very old, beautiful windows and whoever has done this has aimed to cause maximum destruction. The worst thing about it is that this is the children's safe space and a happy place, and the damage that has been done has left them feeling scared."

But Mrs Lound said there had been a "phenomenal" effort to clear up all the broken glass to get the school ready to be able to teach vulnerable children and children of key workers.

She said: "It has taken hours and hours of work to get back to this position where the school is physically able to open. We had a professional team of cleaners come in to make sure we had every last shard of glass cleared.

"The governors have been down boarding up the windows with wood, and we've had a team of people painting those boards bright colours so it's more welcoming for the children.

"Our Friends group has bought a range of house plants into the school to help brighten it up, and we have some daylight lamps.

Corpusty Primary School decorated following the smashed windows. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"There has been such an outpouring of support and it has been an amazing team effort to get the school ready to open. One of our four year olds has put a really lovely message on one of the railings."

The school has 43 pupils, aged four to 11.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have seen the vandalism or knows anything about it to come forward.

Anyone who can help should contact PC Russell Bradnam on 101 quoting crime reference 36/66/21, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

