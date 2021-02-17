Published: 4:40 PM February 17, 2021

The Norfolk coroner's office is trying to trace the next-of-kin of a man who died earlier this month.

Bernard Humphreys, aged 63, who lived in Dereham, died on February 3.

The coroner's service said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the coroner’s office.

It is thought Mr Humphreys may have relatives in the Essex area.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Humphreys should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.