Coroner's appeal for next-of-kin of man, 63
Published: 4:40 PM February 17, 2021
- Credit: Simon Parkin
The Norfolk coroner's office is trying to trace the next-of-kin of a man who died earlier this month.
Bernard Humphreys, aged 63, who lived in Dereham, died on February 3.
The coroner's service said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the coroner’s office.
It is thought Mr Humphreys may have relatives in the Essex area.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Humphreys should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.
Most Read
- 1 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
- 2 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
- 3 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
- 4 Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems
- 5 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
- 6 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
- 7 Man files complaint against police after Christmas Day dog attack
- 8 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
- 9 New Thai food van touring Norfolk towns and villages
- 10 Norfolk teacher who quit over sex allegations banned from classroom