Woman dies after taking a cocktail of drugs, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:34 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 11 February 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A woman died in her home from a cocktail of drugs after battling substance misuse, an inquest has heard.

Lisa Davis, 42, from Louise Close in Great Yarmouth, was found unresponsive by police officers on July 4, 2019, after her partner had not heard from her since June 30, 2019.

Her medical cause of death was drug cocktail toxicity, according to senior coroner Jacqueline Lake.

Mrs Lake said Ms Davis had a long history of substance abuse, chronic pain, anxiety and depression at an inquest held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on February 11.

The inquest heard Ms Davis was prescribed various drugs.

Her partner Richard Wheeler said the 42-year-old occasionally used heroin and regularly smoked cannabis.

Mrs Lake concluded that Ms Davis died from a drug-related death from prescribed and non-prescribed medication.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

