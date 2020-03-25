More than 400,000 people sign up to be NHS volunteers

An appeal for 250,000 people to sign up to be volunteers for the NHS has already exceeded its target.

Health secretary Matt Hancock yesterday asked for a quarter of a million people to donate their time to help the 1.5m people isolating for 12 weeks in an attempt to slow the spread of Covid-19.

After 170,000 signed up overnight, the appeal has now exceeded its target – in just 24 hours, 405,000 people have “answered the call”, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

NHS England medical director Stephen Powis described it as “an absolutely astonishing response”.

Those who have signed up can help others by doing jobs such as driving patients to appointments or making regular phone calls to those in isolation.

GPs, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, NHS 111 advisers and social care staff will all be able to request help for at-risk patients through a call centre run by the Royal Voluntary Service, which will match people who need help with volunteers who live near them.

People can sign up to the service here: https://www.goodsamapp.org/NHS

