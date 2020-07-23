Search

Village fair goes virtual to avoid cancelling event

PUBLISHED: 09:31 23 July 2020

A previous edition of the Strumpshaw Tree Fair. Organisers were forced to hold a virtual fair in 2020 after cancelling their usual plans. Picture: Jerry Tye

Jerry Tye

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of a popular village fair were left with little choice other than to cancel this year’s event – so they decided to host it virtually instead.

Strumpshaw Tree Fair, which has up to now taken place every year since 2016, usually welcomes thousands of visitors who flock to experience “a piece of old Norfolk”.

But while that could not happen at this year’s event, which was due to take place last weekend, curator Joe Power took photo and video submissions from performers and organised it all into a weekend of virtual fun and entertainment via social media.

Organisers said: “The Virtual Fair was our way of staying positive and reminding everyone that we would have loved to have seen them all this weekend.

“We are eternally grateful to all the performers and producers who made the time to submit videos and photos. It’s tough adapting to this ‘new normal’, but we hope it brought a smile to those at home.”

It is hoped that the fair will be able to return in its usual form in 2021.

