Insurance companies vow to support customers who are using their cars to volunteer

PUBLISHED: 14:17 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 26 March 2020

Insurance companies vowed to support customers who are volunteering during coronavirus crisis. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Insurance companies have vowed to support customers who are using their cars to volunteer during the pandemic.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has released new guidance to reassure the public that its motoring and home insurance members will support its customers during the coronavirus crisis.

As half a million people sign up to volunteer across the country, many are concerned about how this could affect their motor vehicle policies if they are using their cars.

But in ABI’s guidance online it states: “The commitments include waiving any requirements to extend cover for key workers who may need to drive to different locations, people who want to help their communities by transporting medicines or groceries to support those affected by coronavirus and office workers who need to work from home.”

A spokesman from esure, a member of ABI, said: “We are working to support our customers as much as possible by providing a critical insurance service during this incredibly difficult time.”

They said customers did not need business cover on existing policies, and did not need to contact the provider to extend or update their cover.

