WATCH: Market towns empty as people adhere to lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:07 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 04 April 2020

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Quiet streets during the Coronavirus lockdown in Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

People living in market towns have been following government guidelines and staying inside during the coronavirus lockdown.

Our video team have captured what Thetford, Wymondham, Diss and Attleborough looks like as the streets remain relatively empty.

Those towns would usually be full of people out enjoying the beauty of their town and enjoying the local produce available in the array of shops.

