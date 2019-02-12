Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden Archant

A BMW owner claims his £24,000 car has been “abandoned” alongside dozens of other recalled models in a field at the Norfolk Showground.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Engineer Nick Gilden tracked down his 435 XDrive to a site off the A47 on Saturday after it was taken in for a recall by a local dealership.

But the 51-year-old was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound.

He is now highlighting the issue to other BMW owners, whose recalled vehicles could be left there for up to six weeks due to national delays in replacement parts.

Cooper BMW Norwich, which rents the field from the showground, stressed the compound was secure and monitored by security.

Mr Gilden, from North Walsham, said: “My concern is that these cars have been left unattended and anyone can get into it [the compound].

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

“I was told it is secure and there was nothing to worry about, but I was able to get in.

“I also don’t want my car parked on wet grass for six weeks.”

In a Twitter post he said his car had been “abandoned”.

The BT Openreach engineer, who purchased his 2015 plate BMW 12 weeks ago, said he spent around 40 minutes in the compound, despite a sign on the main gate stating it must remain locked at all times.

He said his other concern was that his dash cam, which turns on when motion is detected, had been disconnected.

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Andrew Bracking, head of business at Cooper BMW Norwich, said the site contained 48 recalled BMWs parked alongside staff vehicles and cars waiting to go to auction.

He said the field is used as overflow from the dealership’s main site which is located opposite on Dereham Road.

And while the site is accessible during the day, he stressed it was locked securely at night.

In regard to the dash cam being switched off, Mr Bracking it was policy for them to be turned off when vehicles go into the workshop.

Mr Gilden said his car was taken in by Coopers on February 6 after BMW announced it was recalling more than 200,000 diesel models in the UK due to a fire risk.

He tracked down his vehicle after receiving a message from an app linked to his car informing him it had been moved.

A BMW spokesman said due to the size of the recall the company was facing “significant challenges” in terms of parts supply and workshop capacity within the retail network.

The spokesman said: “Where customers have experienced longer delays we have sought to minimise any inconvenience as best we can, including the provision of several thousand courtesy cars to keep customers mobile.

“We are working hard to increase parts availability over the coming days, which will improve booking times at our centres.”