Co-op donates leftover Latitude Festival stock to foodbank

Published: 2:43 PM July 28, 2021

Co-op donated leftover food from its pop up supermarket at Latitude Festival to Norwich Food Hub. - Credit: Co-op

Co-op has donated leftover stock from Latitude Festival to a local foodbank to help support families in need.

The chain, which was the official supermarket sponsor at the Suffolk festival, donated its remaining items from its pop-up shop over the weekend to the Norwich Food Hub.

The supermarket sold a range of everyday essentials and 'festival staples' for visitors during Latitude and was determined not to see any leftover items go to waste.

Items donated to Norwich Food Hub included 50 cases of croissants, fresh fruit, a variety of chilled drinks such as soya milk and orange juice. Chilled stock was also donated via the local depot.

Alasdair Fowle, partnerships and events lead at Co-op, said: “Foodbanks are a lifeline for those who rely on donations to feed their families and we’re determined to do everything we can to continue getting food to those who are most vulnerable.

"We know we can make a huge difference when we all work together."