News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Contactless card payment limit increased to £100

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:30 AM October 15, 2021   
The limit for contactless card payments will rise to £45 to curb coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images/

Shoppers can now spend up to £100 by paying with contactless card payments - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

From this Friday morning, shoppers can now spend up to £100 through the tap of a card.

The limit for contactless card payments is increasing from £45 to £100 for retailers across Britain.

While the changes have come into force this morning, retailers will have to update their terminals to allow for the changes. This will mean the higher sum will not be available everywhere immediately.

The British Retail Consortium have said that it may take "days, weeks, or even months" for some retailers to make the required changes. It is best for customers to check with individual stores to see if the option is available. 

The limit for contactless spending was raised last year in April from £30 to £45. This was done as a response to the pandemic, allowing more people to make payments without handling cash or having to input their pin on a card terminal.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Eight vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Taking to the road when unwell could mean you are not safe to drive.

Have you had 'the worst cold ever' which is ripping through Norfolk?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Abbeygate group forecourt manager of Wymondham Leslie Patmore receiving the award from Strictly Come Dancing's Anton du Beke.

'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Elton John will perform at Ashton Gate next year.

Superstar acts that are coming to Norfolk next year

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon