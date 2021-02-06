News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Review puts valley conservation areas under microscope

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:30 PM February 6, 2021   
Holt's town centre and, inset, John Toye. 

- Credit: Archant/Paul Heinrich

The things that make part of north Norfolk special are the focus of the first review of five conservation areas in many years. 

North Norfolk District Council has asked residents of the River Glaven valley areas of Baconsthorpe, Glandford, Hempstead, Holt and Letheringsett what they think is important about the place they live - which could include the local architecture, setting, features or history.

John Toye, Liberal Democrat candidate for Erpingham in the 2019 North Norfolk District Council elect

North Norfolk District Council's portfolio holder for planning and enforcement, John Toye. - Credit: Paul Heinrich

Councillor John Toye, portfolio holder for planning and enforcement, said people could have their say on the conservation area appraisal until March 12.

Mr Toye said: “Many of these areas have not been reviewed for many decades and it is time to bring them up to date.

"This consultation is the opportunity for you to have your say about how we may be guided on making planning decisions in these areas whilst ensuring we align with national and local policy."

Visit the council's website or email caaconsultation@north-norfolk.gov.uk for more information.

Holt is one of five areas that are part of the conservation area review.

Holt is one of five areas that are part of the conservation area review. - Credit: Archant


