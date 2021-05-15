Police action over 'slavery' flag flying in Norwich garden

Published: 11:47 AM May 15, 2021

A Confederate Flag is flown outside a home on Bracondale in Norwich - Credit: Emily Robinson

Police have stepped in after a complaint over a "pro-slavery" Confederate flag being flown in a Norwich garden.

"Words of advice" have been given to the residents at the home on Bracondale, who for years have made a tradition of flying a different world flags, with notices to inform passers-by of what they are.

A notice put up with the Confederate Flag on Bracondale - Credit: Emily Robinson

However, this hobby resulted in an unlikely police call-out this week, when they chose to fly the Confederate flag, an American Civil War flag mired in controversy due to its association with the slave trade.

The notice stated that the flag would be flown on Monday and Tuesday to mark the death of General Thomas 'Stonewall' Jackson in 1863.

It was reported to police as a hate crime by 34-year-old teacher Emily Robinson, who spotted it while passing by with her artist partner.

She said: "The Confederate flag is the flag used by southern states in the American Civil War who were fighting for the right to keep black slaves. It directly represents support for slavery.

"The General they are commemorating was fighting in favour of slavery."

Ms Robinson, who recently moved back to Norwich from Brighton, added: "To me, this is a great opportunity to educate people on how damaging this is to many people who are a minority in our lovely city - as I know many people may not have any reason to know why it is such a big deal.

"I believe it is our responsibility, as white people in this country, to stand up to racism."

Ms Robinson reported the matter to Norfolk Constabulary on Monday, but the flag was not changed until Wednesday.

She added: "The flag has now been replaced by a different one, for which I am grateful."

As of Saturday, the enthusiasts were flying the flag of Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki's native Finland, to mark Finnish national memorial day.

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "Officers have recorded this as a hate-related public order offence.

"They have since spoken to the flag owner who has expressed his intention was not to cause offence and words of advice have been given."

The flag owner declined the opportunity to comment.