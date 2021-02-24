Concern for man who has gone missing

Published: 3:08 PM February 24, 2021

Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Concern is growing for a man who has gone missing in Norwich.

James Gray, 55, of Gas Hill in Norwich, was last seen in the Gas Hill area just after 10.30pm on Monday, February 22.

It is understood he may be driving a white Peugeot van with the registration number AO56 VPD.

He is described as white, 5ft 11 tall, with short grey hair. It’s believed he is wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved top, a black gilet, dark jeans, black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Officers are becoming concerned for the missing man's welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 458 of Monday, February 22 2021.