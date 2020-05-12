Search

Police and council investigate concerns nesting birds were disturbed in tree felling

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 May 2020

Trees and shrubs cleared at land at Drayton Old Lodge. Picture: John Allaway

Archant

Police and council investigations are ongoing after concerns were raised nesting birds may have been disturbed when trees were felled at a housing development.

Photographs taken of land where trees have been felled at Drayton Old Lodge in Drayton. Picture: John Allaway

Wilson Development Ltd was granted planning permission to build 30 homes at Drayton Old Lodge, off Drayton High Road in Norwich, and to convert Drayton Lodge from a business centre into five dwellings in June last year.

Work to clear the site in preparation for development began in April.

But images of the land shared on social media have led to outcry that the clearance work should not have taken place, as it may have included protected trees and disturbed nesting birds.

Both the district council for the area and Norfolk police are now investigating the concerns.

John Allayway, a tree surgeon, who has lived in Drayton since the 1960s said he first noticed trees had been felled at the site on April 28.

He said: “I just couldn’t believe what I saw. The land was completely cleared to ground level, so everything in an area about the size of an acre was gone... It was just bare ground with a massive bonfire heap.”

He said while he was concerned the Tree Protection Orders in the area were not sufficient, his main worry was that wildlife may have been disturbed.

He said: “The main issue is the time of year they are doing it, even if they have permission they have had since July to do the work and they chose now, the very height of the nesting season.”

A spokesperson for Broadland District Council said as of May 11, the council had received two complaints about the tree felling at the site.

They said the council would be sending conservation and tree officers to visit the plot to assess whether any of the trees affected had been covered by the existing Tree Protection Orders.

The council said it had also contacted the police about a possible offence under the Wildlife and Conservation Act.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the force had received one report that mature trees and shrubs where birds were thought to be nesting had been cleared on Drayton High Road. They said a wildlife officer had visited the site and investigations were ongoing.

Wilson Development Ltd was contacted for comment.

