Community fundraisers' record-breaking donation to help homeless

PUBLISHED: 13:29 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 06 February 2020

Volunteers and fundraisers at the event in Old Buckenham marking a record-breaking year of donations towards St Martins homeless charity. Picture: Ron Brewer

Ron Brewer

Fundraisers and volunteers for a Norfolk homeless charity have broken their own record by collecting almost £40,000 in 12-months.

Supporters of St Martins Housing Trust - which helps those who are homeless in Norwich and across Norfolk - gathered at the church rooms in Old Buckenham this month to hear about the work of the charity and its plans for the coming year.

Supporters of St Martins Housing Trust - which helps those who are homeless in Norwich and across Norfolk - gathered at the church rooms in Old Buckenham this month to hear about the work of the charity and its plans for the coming year.

More than £39,000 was raised for the charity over the past year thanks to the efforts of volunteers collecting at supermarkets and contributions from, individuals, businesses and local organisations. The total exceeded the previous record total £36,055, raised in 2019.

Cheques were handed over for two specific events organised by the Old Buckenham 2000 Trust and All Saints Church, Old Buckenham. But the annual fundraising effort also includes collections across South Norfolk, including in Diss, Wymondham and Attleborough.

Jan Sheldon, chief executive officer at St Martins, received the donation and gave a talk on work helping those homeless to have the opportunity to improve their lives.

For more information about St Martins Housing Trust and its services visit the charity's website at stmartinshousing.org.uk

