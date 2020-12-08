Christmas foodbank and hamper projects
Schools, villages and generous communities have clubbed together to collect festive hampers and food parcels to help disadvantaged families and the vulnerable.
In Sprowston for the second year running, rather than buying gifts for teachers, parents and carers of pupils at Cecil Gowing Infant School, on Falcon Road West, to donate food items or toiletries.
All the items will go towards the Sprowston Food Hub, a foodbank based at St Cuthbert's Church on Wroxham Road.
Headteacher Isabel Stubbs said: "Because of the coronavirus pandemic some people are in very difficult circumstances.
"The children love giving and we want to teach the children that when they give something to others it makes you happy. Our school is all about happiness."
She added that the foodbank donation project at Christmas would continue each year.
Nearly 100 Christmas hampers have been made up to go to disadvantaged households and families across Costessey and parts of south Norfolk thanks to the fundraising drive of Costessey Community Hampers, now in its third year,
It was set up by Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell and his district council wife Sharon, independently from the council organisations.
It was set up to initially help people in Queen's Hill development, where the couple live, but they soon realised there was wider demand.
Mrs Blundell said: "Everyone has had a tough year. Hard working people are losing their jobs but bills do not disappear. The community has been fabulous."
She praised the kindness of people who had over £4,000 worth of toys and festive treats.
In Horsford dozens of people have donated fresh food and treats for 20 Christmas Day hampers, worth £200, to be donated to the vulnerable and the elderly in the village.
It was the idea of Anna Green, 38, from Beech Grove in Horsford, who is part of the the Horsford Helpers volunteer group, set up in March.
She said: "It has gone crazy in terms of donations. The coronavirus situation has showed the vulnerability of people. It is heartbreaking."