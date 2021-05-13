News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk hairdressing students recognised as cut above the rest

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:54 PM May 13, 2021   
Charlotte Bywater with her competition vision board.

Charlotte Bywater with her competition vision board. - Credit: CWA

Two Norfolk hairdressing students have been recognised in a national competition after impressing judges.

Danielle Hector, 32, a hairdressing student at the College of West Anglia (CWA) in King's Lynn achieved second place in the Lee Stafford Education Academy Competition 2021.

Danielle Hector achieved second place in the Lee Stafford Education Academy Competition 2021.

Danielle Hector achieved second place in the Lee Stafford Education Academy Competition 2021. - Credit: CWA

Hairdressing entrepreneur Lee Stafford recognised the 32-year-old in the competition, which involved hundreds of entries from students and apprentices across the country.

The King's Lynn student, who hopes to become a fully qualified stylist and colourist, said: “I am over the moon with my competition success. I wasn’t expecting to get anywhere as there were so many outstanding entries. I am really proud of all that I’ve achieved."

Danielle’s design had to involve a Lee Stafford method.

Danielle’s design had to involve a Lee Stafford method. She used his curling method at the bottom of the design coupled with his signature victory rolls. - Credit: CWA

Charlotte Bywater, CWA Level 1 hair and beauty student, was also shortlisted in the top 20 of Concept Hair Magazine’s Learner of the Year 2021 competition in the styling level 1 category.

For the finals she created a festival hair themed look along with a vision board.

The competition gives the next generation of hairdressers and barbers the chance to be recognised.

The competition gives the next generation of hairdressers and barbers the chance to be recognised for their hard work and skills. - Credit: CWA


