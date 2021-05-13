Norfolk hairdressing students recognised as cut above the rest

Published: 3:54 PM May 13, 2021

Two Norfolk hairdressing students have been recognised in a national competition after impressing judges.

Danielle Hector, 32, a hairdressing student at the College of West Anglia (CWA) in King's Lynn achieved second place in the Lee Stafford Education Academy Competition 2021.

Hairdressing entrepreneur Lee Stafford recognised the 32-year-old in the competition, which involved hundreds of entries from students and apprentices across the country.

The King's Lynn student, who hopes to become a fully qualified stylist and colourist, said: “I am over the moon with my competition success. I wasn’t expecting to get anywhere as there were so many outstanding entries. I am really proud of all that I’ve achieved."

Danielle’s design had to involve a Lee Stafford method. She used his curling method at the bottom of the design coupled with his signature victory rolls. - Credit: CWA

Charlotte Bywater, CWA Level 1 hair and beauty student, was also shortlisted in the top 20 of Concept Hair Magazine’s Learner of the Year 2021 competition in the styling level 1 category.

For the finals she created a festival hair themed look along with a vision board.

