Collection of poems from Poetry Corner turned into book

Published: 10:07 AM December 23, 2020

Jeremy Noel-Tod, who has edited a book of poems which first featured in this newspaper - Credit: Jeremy Noel-Tod

A collection of Norwich-themed poems which first appeared in this newspaper have been transformed into a book in their own right.

From November 2019, poems under the name Ron Nevett have regularly appeared in this newspaper's Poetry Corner, all lovingly devoted to the Fine City.

Drawing on the places, people and new stories of Norwich, the collection features 28 pages worth of poetry, all of which have featured in the paper previously.

The cover of Market Lunch: Poems of Norwich by Ron Nevett - Credit: Jeremy Noel-Tod

The collection has been edited by Jeremy Noel-Tod, a senior lecturer of literature at the University of East Anglia, who worked on the project across the summer and through lockdown.

He said: "There's something really fun about the poems. They're light-hearted and poke a bit of fun at the city, but in a very affectionate way."

You may also want to watch:

Market Lunch: Poems of Norwich, will soon be available to buy at The Book Hive on London Street and Bookbugs and Dragon Tales on Westlegate.