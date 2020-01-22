Search

Warning after erosion exposes ordnance on beaches

PUBLISHED: 09:51 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 22 January 2020

HM Coastguard Lowestoft has issued a warning, urging people to take care on beaches, after coastguard rescue officers were called out twice within the past week to investigate ordnance on the beach after erosion exposed it between Kessingland and Southwold. Picture: HM Coastguard Lowestoft

Archant

Coastguards have issued a warning to people walking on beaches after ordnance was found on two different stretches.

Rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft were alerted twice in quick succession to "investigate ordnance on the beach between Kessingland and Southwold," which had been exposed recently by coastal erosion.

Encouraging people to "enjoy our beautiful beaches safely", a post on the HM Coastguard Lowestoft Facebook page states: "Within the past week, our team have been called out twice, to investigate ordnance on the beach between Kessingland and Southwold.

"Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes and is often difficult to spot.

"The winter brings a faster rate of coastal erosion, therefore exposing things that may have been buried safely for many years.

"We urge you, if you see anything worrying, to not approach the item but place a marker nearby and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

