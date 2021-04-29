Danger warning as flares wash up on North Norfolk beach

Published: 6:50 PM April 29, 2021

The coastguard has warned people not to pick up flares if they find them washed up on the coast - after it received three call-outs to one North Norfolk beach within 24-hours. This flare was previously found on Bacton beach - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

The coastguard has warned people not to pick up flares if they find them washed up on the coast - after it received three call-outs to Happisburgh within 24-hours. - Credit: Archant

Bacton Coastguard was initially called to Happisburgh beach at 6.13pm on Wednesday, April 28, after a member of the public found a parachute flare washed up on the beach.

The item was inspected, then put in a special box, before being taken back to the coastguard station for disposal.

The crew then received two more call-outs to Happisburgh within the space of a few hours on Thursday after a further three parachute flares were found on the beach in different locations.

Following the finds, the coastguard is warning people not to touch any flares they find and to immediately call the coastguard if they do come across any.

Pete Revell, HM Coastguard Bacton station officer said the flares were extremely dangerous.

He said: "When parachute flares are activated they come out at 200mph, so if someone was to pick one up and pull it, it could do a lot of damage."



