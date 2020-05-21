Search

Advanced search

Coastguard called after family becomes cut off by the tide at Brancaster

PUBLISHED: 07:47 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:47 21 May 2020

scolt head island from the air

scolt head island from the air

Archant

The coastguard is warning visitors to the Norfolk coast make a note of tide times after a family had to be rescued from Scolt Head Island at Brancaster.

Tony Garbutt, HM Coastguard sector manager at NN Coastguard sector office at Bacton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYTony Garbutt, HM Coastguard sector manager at NN Coastguard sector office at Bacton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hunstanton and Wells coastguard teams along with and the Hunstanton Lifeboat were called to Scolt Head Island on Wednesday afternoon following reports three people had become cut off by the tide.

In total 16 people were called out to assist the family.

A local fisherman bought the stranded people ashore where they were then given safety advice by the coastguard.

You may also want to watch:

The north Norfolk incident comes as the coastguard is warning people to take heed of tidal warning signs and check tide times.

Speaking on Radio Norfolk, Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk, said he and his team had been called out more than 30 times in the last two days.

Mr Garbutt said: “That’s not just down to Scolt Head, we’ve had people being cut off at Wells which again is something that always happens, so it’s a myriad of different incidents.

“The weather always attracts people to the beach and it’s been higher since the restrictions were lifted, the strains on the service with [Covid-19] is that it makes it a lot harder to deal with people when you’re having to following the social distancing rules.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 which has left a cyclist with life-changing injuries. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant

Most Read

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bernard Matthews factory worker suspended for wearing face mask

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

‘He swung me around like a ragdoll’: Mum-of-two speaks out after being attacked by partner

A mum of two who suffered months of domestic abuse has spoken out about her experiences (Pictured is an actor). Copyright: Laura Dodsworth

Pub will reopen with new roof terrace and take away menu

Steve Munson (inset) runs the Gull Inn and will reopen with a new roof terrace and menu. Picture: Steve Munson/James Randle

Cyclist suffers life-changing injuries after hit and run

Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident on the A143 which has left a cyclist with life-changing injuries. Picture: Simon Parkin

McDonald’s reveals when it plans to re-open Norfolk drive-throughs

McDonald's have revealed when it hopes to reopen its drive-thrus in Norfolk. Pic: Archant
Drive 24