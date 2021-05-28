Coastguard called to rescue woman with broken ankle on marshes

Published: 10:32 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 10:39 PM May 28, 2021

Two Norfolk coastguards were called to rescue a woman with a suspected broken ankle on marshland.

The view over the marshes from the White Horse in Brancaster. - Credit: Archant

The Hunstanton and Wells and Cley coastguards were called to reports of a woman with a broken ankle near the back of the White Horse at Brancaster at 7.20pm on Friday, May 28.

Once pain relief had been given by paramedics, the woman was placed on a stretcher and then carried to an ambulance.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A spokesperson from Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We wish the lady a speedy recovery."