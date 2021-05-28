Coastguard called to rescue woman with broken ankle on marshes
Published: 10:32 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 10:39 PM May 28, 2021
- Credit: Coastguard
Two Norfolk coastguards were called to rescue a woman with a suspected broken ankle on marshland.
The Hunstanton and Wells and Cley coastguards were called to reports of a woman with a broken ankle near the back of the White Horse at Brancaster at 7.20pm on Friday, May 28.
Once pain relief had been given by paramedics, the woman was placed on a stretcher and then carried to an ambulance.
The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.
A spokesperson from Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We wish the lady a speedy recovery."