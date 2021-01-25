News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Parachute flare discovered on Norfolk beach

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:17 PM January 25, 2021    Updated: 3:18 PM January 25, 2021
A parachute flare was found on the beach at Bacton in north Norfolk.

A parachute flare was found on the beach at Bacton in north Norfolk. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

The Coastguard was called in after a parachute flare was found on a Norfolk beach.

The potentially explosive object was discovered at Bacton on Sunday just after 1.30pm.

Bacton Coastguard station officer Pete Revell said it was impossible to say where the flare came from, but it had Spanish text on the label. 

"They're one of the most dangerous flares out there," Mr Revell said. "They shoot out at about 200 miles an hour, and because they have a parachute they can illuminate the sky for longer.

"There's no telling where these items come from but it had a Spanish label on the outside. We took it away in a special container and stored with other time-expired pyrotechnics."

A man was rescued after slipping when walking along a clifftop pathway in Mundesley.

A man was rescued after slipping when walking along a clifftop pathway in Mundesley. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

You may also want to watch:

Later on Sunday just after 3pm, the Bacton Coastguard team were called to help a man who slipped when walking with his family along the clifftop path at Mundesley.

Mr Revell said the man suffered either a sprained ankle or a broken leg, and was taken to hospital by ambulance. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
  2. 2 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
  3. 3 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
  1. 4 Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand
  2. 5 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
  3. 6 ‘I cried so much’ - Mum-of-four on impact of whole family having Covid
  4. 7 Crash boy's mum says he's 'badly shaken but OK'
  5. 8 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel  
  6. 9 Up and coming Norwich musician reaches number 13 in UK charts
  7. 10 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal

Mr Revell said he thanked the ambulance crew, as well Mundesley first responder Mario Stango, for their quick response.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Bowls

Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships

Dominic Picksley

person

Fired twice in two months: Events boss feels the pain of Covid

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus