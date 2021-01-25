Parachute flare discovered on Norfolk beach

Published: 3:17 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM January 25, 2021

A parachute flare was found on the beach at Bacton in north Norfolk. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

The Coastguard was called in after a parachute flare was found on a Norfolk beach.

The potentially explosive object was discovered at Bacton on Sunday just after 1.30pm.

Bacton Coastguard station officer Pete Revell said it was impossible to say where the flare came from, but it had Spanish text on the label.

"They're one of the most dangerous flares out there," Mr Revell said. "They shoot out at about 200 miles an hour, and because they have a parachute they can illuminate the sky for longer.

"There's no telling where these items come from but it had a Spanish label on the outside. We took it away in a special container and stored with other time-expired pyrotechnics."

A man was rescued after slipping when walking along a clifftop pathway in Mundesley. - Credit: Bacton Coastguard

Later on Sunday just after 3pm, the Bacton Coastguard team were called to help a man who slipped when walking with his family along the clifftop path at Mundesley.

Mr Revell said the man suffered either a sprained ankle or a broken leg, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Mr Revell said he thanked the ambulance crew, as well Mundesley first responder Mario Stango, for their quick response.