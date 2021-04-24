Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Published: 9:19 PM April 24, 2021

Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water. - Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man who had been crushed between a boat and a river bank in the Norfolk Broads.

The air ambulance, police officers and HM Coastguard Bacton were called to Ludham Bridge at 4.41pm on Saturday to reports of a man in the water.

The man was out of the water by the time the coastguard arrived, but he had been injured.

He was taken to hospital.