Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital
Published: 9:19 PM April 24, 2021
- Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton
Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man who had been crushed between a boat and a river bank in the Norfolk Broads.
The air ambulance, police officers and HM Coastguard Bacton were called to Ludham Bridge at 4.41pm on Saturday to reports of a man in the water.
The man was out of the water by the time the coastguard arrived, but he had been injured.
He was taken to hospital.