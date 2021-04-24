News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man crushed between boat and river bank airlifted to hospital

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 9:19 PM April 24, 2021   
Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water.

Emergency services at Ludham Bridge after being called to reports of a man in the water. - Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

Emergency services rushed to the aid of a man who had been crushed between a boat and a river bank in the Norfolk Broads.

The air ambulance, police officers and HM Coastguard Bacton were called to Ludham Bridge at 4.41pm on Saturday to reports of a man in the water.

The man was out of the water by the time the coastguard arrived, but he had been injured.

He was taken to hospital.

Paged at 16.41 to Ludham Bridge to a male in the water. Once on scene the casualty was out of the water but had been...

Posted by HM Coastguard Bacton on Saturday, 24 April 2021
Norfolk Broads News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An old Norfolk signpost showing Norfolk villages spotted in Buckinghamshire.

Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Loui Blake at his plant-based Norwich restaurant, Erpingham House. Picture:: Chris Harvey

Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Belle Vue Inn Gorleston

Historic seaside pub reveals £60,000 B&B rooms

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Colin and Amanda Arterton, Artertons, King's Lynn, Norfolk

Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon